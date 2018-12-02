Image caption A 53-year-old man was arrested by Greater Manchester Police

A 53-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of raping a woman in a car park in Wigan.

The woman, who was in her 20s, had been walking on Wallgate in the town centre before the attack took place, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

She was found "in a distressed state" by a member of the public shortly after 00:30 on Saturday and taken to hospital, the force said.

The suspect, who has not been charged, remains in custody for questioning.

"Our investigation is still in its early stages, and we are working to establish the full circumstances of what happened while we continue to support the victim," said Det Insp Simon Edgington, of GMP's Wigan Division.

He appealed for anyone with information to come forward.