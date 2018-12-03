Terminally ill patients could lose free NHS wheelchairs
Terminally ill patients in some parts of Greater Manchester will no longer be automatically entitled to a free NHS wheelchair.
Dying patients will instead be assessed on a case-by-case basis to decide if they should have one.
The Heywood, Middleton and Rochdale Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) said the £37,371 saved would be available for "re-investment".
Disability charities have been asked to respond to the decision by the BBC.
The move was approved at a CCG meeting in Rochdale earlier.
A spokesman said: "To be clear, this proposal is to withdraw the pool of chairs in current circulation at selected homes, and it would not affect the assessment and provision of a chair to someone in a care home who required it on a personal basis."
However, members of the Rochdale Integrated Commissioning Board sub-committee have asked for reassurances about the criteria which will be used to assess the needs of people before wheelchairs are withdrawn.
The CCG has also approved a recommendation to end wheelchair entitlement for children and adults with "mobility problems that are not permanent".
A spokesman said: "Presently the service provides chairs for these patients for use on an infrequent basis, for trips and specific occasions. This equates to 9% of the provision that the service makes for children's wheelchairs as a whole.
"Other service providers would be accessed if this proposal is agreed."
The Rochdale Integrated Commissioning Board has asked for a review of the changes in a year's time.