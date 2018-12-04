Image copyright Reuters Image caption Councillor William Jeavons said the system was a way of "supporting and reassuring each other

Neighbours in a city centre have set up a Whatsapp "buddy" group so no-one has to walk home amid a spate of reported muggings.

A number of robberies, some late at night, in Castlefield, Manchester, are being investigated.

In response, residents in the area development set up the group on the messaging app, Deansgate councillor William Jeavons said

Ch Insp Cherie Buttle said extra police patrols had been set up.

Community group Castlefield Forum said the area was "generally a safe place" but a "further disturbing incident" occurred on Sunday evening.

It advised people to "take extra care" and to think about their route after dark.

Labour councillor Mr Jeavons said Greater Manchester Police (GMP), ward councillors and the community were all working together to find the offenders.

He said the Whatsapp group was an excellent example of a community was coming together to help one another.

"There is an increased concern for personal safety and this is a way of supporting and reassuring each other."

Ch Insp Cherie Buttle of GMP urged anyone with information on the alleged incidents to contact the force.

She said there were ongoing operation "dedicated to tackling personal street robberies and they have seen great success in making our streets safer".

"We'll be maintaining an increased police presence in the area to send a clear message that this sort of crime will not be tolerated and offenders will be caught."