Image copyright GMP Image caption Fazal pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs

A drug dealer who set up a network of contacts to sell heroin and cocaine just hours after being released from prison has been jailed again.

Mohammed Fazal, 32, led an operation dealing the drugs across the North West and Midlands over a 10-month period.

Police raids related to the gang's activities seized 13kg of Class A drugs and more than £100,000.

Fazal, of Oswald Street, Rochdale, was jailed for 15 years at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court.

Greater Manchester Police said Fazal was freed on licence in June 2017 after being jailed for possession with intent to supply heroin and immediately returned to a life of crime.

He activated mobile phones - including two encrypted handsets - which were used to distribute drugs between Rochdale and Nelson in Lancashire, Halifax in West Yorkshire and Audley in Staffordshire.

Image copyright GMP Image caption Khan, Ullah and Hussain were all jailed for their part in Fazal's operation

Police began to identify members of the gang after raiding the home of Tariq Hussain, 33, in Hector Avenue, Rochdale, in September 2017 and finding £19,000 and 250g of cocaine.

Hussain, who along with Fazal pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs, was jailed for eight years.

Raja Mobeen Khan, 27, of Trafalgar Street, Rochdale - who ferried the drugs to the West Midlands - was sentenced to 10 years in prison for one count of conspiracy to supply cocaine, while the gang's Lancashire distributor, 34-year-old Hafiz Ullah, of Manchester Road, Nelson, admitted two counts of supplying Class A drugs and was jailed for 10 years.

A further 11 people were handed between two years four months and eight years in prison for their involvement in the conspiracy.