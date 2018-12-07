Image copyright GMP Image caption Christopher Partington "repeatedly passed the blame onto others", police said

A man who told police he only had extremist material on his phone because he was "bored" has been jailed.

Christopher Partington, who downloaded torture videos and thousands of images of weapons, was also found to have bomb-making instruction manuals, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

The 33-year-old, of Wildbrook Road in Little Hulton, Salford, admitted terror offences and possessing ammunition.

He was jailed for three years and two months at Manchester Crown Court.

A GMP spokeswoman said that such was the perceived threat from Partington, specialist bomb disposal officers were involved in the raid on his house in May "as a precaution".

The raid uncovered "numerous documents and manuals detailing how to make explosives and the impact explosions have", she said.

Officers also found thousands of images of guns, knives and "hostage-type situations", as well as videos of beheadings and torture.

She said Partington denied he was a terrorist during a police interview and "repeatedly passed the blame onto others".

He also claimed he came the documents by accident and only read them because he was "bored", she added.

However, in court, he pleaded guilty to six counts relating to the possession of a document or record likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism and one of possession of ammunition.

After sentencing, Det Supt Will Chatterton said Partington had claimed he was "a run-of-the-mill Salford man", but the case against him had become "stronger and stronger as we rifled through thousands of pages of extremist manuals".

"Partington is a prime example that we are committed to targeting anyone who could pose a risk to the safety of our country, in whatever form of extremism they are involved in," he added.