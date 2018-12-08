Image copyright Google Image caption The collision occurred on Stockport Road at about 02:10

A man has died after being hit by a taxi cab, shortly after he was released by police.

The man, who was in his 60s, was struck on Stockport Road, Longsight, Greater Manchester, at about 02:10 GMT.

The taxi driver, is in 70s, remained at the scene and spoke with police. No arrests have been made.

Greater Manchester Police said the dead man had been arrested hours earlier on suspicion of committing a public order offence and was issued with a fine.

Due to the police contact prior to the death, the incident has been referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct .

Police are appealing for any witnesses to contact them.

Sgt Jon McColl said: "We have spoken to several people who stopped at the scene and have also recovered dashcam footage as part of this investigation.

"Our thoughts continue to be with this man's family and our support will be offered to them."