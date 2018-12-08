Image copyright Family handout Image caption Marie Scott was last seen in December 2017

A human leg found in a river has been confirmed as that of a woman who went missing a year ago.

Officers from Greater Manchester Police received reports of human remains being found in the River Irwell at Salford on 28 November.

DNA tests have since confirmed the limb belonged to Marie Scott, from Hale, Greater Manchester, who was reported missing on 18 December 2017.

Her family has been left "distraught" at the news, police said.

Officers said there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.

Det Insp Simon Akker said: "This is an absolutely heart-breaking development in the investigation to find Marie and her family are understandably distraught by the news.

"Having been personally involved in the search to find Marie and met with her family on a number of occasions, I know the devastating impact this will have on them.

"Our efforts now will focus on doing everything we can to ensure we can provide the family with the support and answers they deserve."