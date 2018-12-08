A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a woman in her 60s was found at a house in Greater Manchester.

The 45-year-old was held at the scene in Firbeck Close, Ancoats, when officers responded to reports of an unresponsive woman at about 10:15 GMT.

Police say the suspect is being held in custody and questioned by detectives.

Formal identification of the victim and post-mortem tests are yet to take place.

Det Insp Ben Cottam, from Greater Manchester Police, said: "There have been officers at the property throughout the day and understandably neighbours and the wider community may be concerned by what has happened.

"I want to stress this is an isolated incident and we are still in the early stages of trying to establish how this woman died."