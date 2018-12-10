Manchester

Emmerdale star Mark Jordon denies Oldham pensioner pub assault

  • 10 December 2018
Mark Jordon outside court Image copyright PA
Image caption Mark Jordon is charged with assaulting a pensioner

An actor in TV soap Emmerdale has denied attacking a pensioner in a pub.

Mark Jordon, 53, who plays Daz Spencer in the ITV show, is accused of attacking the 68-year-old man in Oldham on the evening of 1 July.

He pleaded not guilty at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court to wounding and common assault against the man, who allegedly had injuries including a bite.

Mr Jordon, of Oldham, was granted unconditional bail until his trial.

The actor first appeared as former soldier Daz in the long-running Yorkshire-based soap in 2014, and became a regular cast member in August 2017.

He has previously had roles in shows including Heartbeat, Coronation Street and Casualty.

