Image copyright Google Image caption Toilet users are charged 30p in Manchester and Liverpool and 40p in Leeds

Toilets at three of England's busiest stations are to become free to use as a "long-overdue Christmas present for passengers", Network Rail has said.

It currently costs 30 or 40p to use facilities at Liverpool Lime Street, Manchester Piccadilly and Leeds.

However, a £15m boost announced by Rail Minister Andrew Jones meant toilets would be free from 17 December, the infrastructure management body said.

A spokesman said it was the "first" of a number of planned improvements.

"We welcome the rail minister's funding package for passengers in the North," he said.

"We will respond to this immediately and one of the first changes will be the removal of toilet charges at Manchester Piccadilly, Leeds and Liverpool Lime Street.

"This is a long-overdue Christmas present for train passengers in the North."