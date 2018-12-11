Image copyright Greater Manchester Police/PA Image caption Reham Baluch (left) was jailed for seven years while Saqib Kader was jailed for 12 months

A "completely reckless" car thief who admitted knocking over a police officer twice as she tried to pull his vehicle over has been jailed.

PC Nina Foran was responding to a report that a takeaway driver had been assaulted and his vehicle stolen in Bury, Greater Manchester, on 16 May.

Police said the driver Reham Baluch, of no fixed address, reversed into the officer then surged forward and hit her again.

Baluch, 32, was jailed for seven years.

Manchester Crown Court heard PC Foran was still at the scene in Kersal Road, Prestwich, when the stolen car returned.

She told the driver to get out of the vehicle but instead Baluch reversed the vehicle at speed and struck PC Foran who was thrown into a parked car and a passer-by.

Baluch then surged forward hitting PC Foran and throwing her to the ground again before crashing into several parked cars and a police van.

The stolen car was later found abandoned in Carlyle Close, Cheetham Hill.

The court heard PC Foran suffered a hand injury and bruising while the pedestrian was treated in hospital for minor injuries.

Baluch admitted dangerous driving, aggravated taking of a vehicle without consent, assault, attempted assault and driving while disqualified.

His passenger Saqib Kader, 27, of Faraday Avenue, Cheetham Hill, was jailed for a year after pleading guilty to aggravated taking of a vehicle without consent.

Baluch was also sentenced for a similar incident in Alderglen Road, Cheetham Hill, in March when he drove a vehicle at another officer who had to jump out of the way to avoid being run over.

Following sentencing, Det Con Keith Holt of GMP said Baluch was "completely reckless" and "it is only down to sheer luck that more people weren't injured".