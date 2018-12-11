Image copyright Google Image caption The fire damaged the ground floor of Al Falaha Mosque on Heywood Street

A suspected arson attack at a mosque is being treated as a "hate crime", Greater Manchester Police said.

An investigation has been launched after the fire at Al Falaha Mosque on Heywood Street in Cheetham Hill.

Crews from three fire engines tackled the ground-floor blaze at about 22:30 GMT on Sunday. Nobody was injured.

Det Insp Muz Kernain said "attacking a place of worship is truly disgusting" and appealed for witnesses or people with dashcam footage to get in touch.

A spokeswoman for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said it is believed the fire was started deliberately.

She said the blaze involved building materials on the ground floor and measured approximately 25 square metres.

"The pain and upset they have caused is deplorable," said Det Insp Kernain.

"Fortunately, no-one was injured in the fire but had it been earlier in the day, this could have been a very different story."