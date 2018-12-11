Image caption The siblings' grandmother said it had been "quite an emotional day"

A vigil has been held on the first anniversary of a petrol bomb attack that killed four young siblings.

Demi, Brandon, Lacie and Lia Pearson, who were aged between three and 15, were murdered in the attack on their home in Walkden, Salford.

Their mother Michelle was badly injured in the fire and remains in hospital.

The children's grandmother Sandra Lever said well-wishers had lit the entire street with candles outside their home in memory of the four "little angels".

'Emotional day'

Demi, 15, her brother, Brandon, aged eight, and sisters, Lacie, seven, and Lia, three, were murdered as they slept in their beds in Jackson Street after Zak Bolland, 23, and David Worrall, 26, threw petrol bombs inside.

It followed a feud with the victims' 17-year-old brother which prompted a series of tit-for-tat attacks.

Ms Lever said it had been "quite an emotional day" and a gathering of friends and family at their home in Jackson Street had helped get her through it.

"I'm glad everyone has got together again for the first anniversary," she said.

"They've all stuck together for the past 12 months with the funeral and the birthdays. We couldn't have done it without them."

Lia, Demi, Brandon, Lacie and Michelle Pearson

Ms Lever said she hoped to make the memorial an annual event.

The siblings' mother Mrs Pearson was unable to attend but Ms Lever said she had been to visit her in hospital.

"We did go down this afternoon... and said a little prayer with the priest today," Ms Lever said.

Mrs Pearson "had a few tears and a few laughs" with her memories of her children, she added.

Bolland, from Walkden, and Worrall, of no fixed address were both given four life sentences for murder in May.

Bolland was jailed for a minimum of 40 years and Worrall for 37 years.

Courtney Brierley, 20, from Walkden, who was Bolland's girlfriend, was jailed for 21 years for four counts of manslaughter.