Image copyright LWT Image caption The polytunnel was a "great meeting place for volunteers"

"Heartbreaking" vandalism and thefts at a nature reserve have caused a "major setback" to improvement work, a wildlife trust has said.

Lancashire Wildlife Trust said a tunnel used to grow "vital" plants at Little Woolden Moss in Salford was wrecked on Monday, which had "really hit us hard".

Sculptures have also been stolen and a hide burnt down in the past three years, spokesman Alan Wright said.

He said despite police efforts, there had been no arrests over the incidents.

Image copyright LWT Image caption The hide was in a remote area of the rural reserve

The rural reserve and its neighbouring site Cadishead Moss are former peat extraction sites which have been turned into wildlife havens by the trust.

Mr Wright said because of where the reserves were, the trust "can't police them all the time, so we rely on goodwill and people doing the right thing".

"[The thieves] are not going to make a lot of money, but they are causing immense setbacks," he said.

"In terms of cost, it's not a fortune - a polytunnel costs a few hundred pounds - but as a charity, we can't afford to keep paying out over and over again."

He said the hide, which had been donated by the Brockholes reserve near Preston, was "irreplaceable", as the trust did not have the funds to buy a new one.

Image copyright LWT Image caption Mr Wright said everyone "misses out on these fantastic havens if they are vandalised"

The site has also been used for hare coursing - the hunting of hares with hounds - and motorbiking, which "rips the ground up" and "affects the habitat improvement work", he added.

"This work is for the whole community and everyone misses out on these fantastic havens if they are vandalised," he said.

"The thieves and vandals are stealing something special that we are creating for them and their children."

Greater Manchester Police have asked anyone with information about the incidents to get in touch.