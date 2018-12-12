Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened at a Morrisons car park in Chadderton, Oldham

An elderly woman was dragged across a supermarket car park during a "shocking" carjacking that left her with serious head injuries.

The 79-year-old was returning to her car at Morrison's in Chadderton when a man grabbed her keys.

He then entered her Vauxhall Astra before driving off, dragging her along the ground.

Police have appealed for witnesses or anyone with information about Tuesday night's incident to come forward.

The woman remains in a stable condition in hospital and was said to be "shaken".

Det Insp Rachel Smith, of Greater Manchester Police, said: "This is a particularly shocking incident in which an elderly woman has been targeted. My thoughts are with her as she recovers.

"We will do everything we can to find the person responsible for this."