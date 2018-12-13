Image copyright GMP Image caption Police are searching for the "absolute coward" who stole Beryl Alsop's car

The injuries suffered by an elderly woman who was dragged across the ground in a carjacking have been revealed in images released by police.

Beryl Alsop, 79, was pulled along with her car after a thief grabbed her keys and drove off in Chadderton on Tuesday.

Ms Alsop suffered serious head injuries and remains in hospital, Greater Manchester Police said.

The force has appealed for help to find the "absolute coward" responsible for the robbery.

Ms Alsop was returning to her car in Morrison's car park on Hollinwood Avenue when the man grabbed the keys to her blue Vauxhall Astra just before 21:00 GMT.

Det Sgt Alex Wilkinson, said: "Beryl received particularly nasty injuries in this incident, and she has been left terrified by what has happened to her.

"The man responsible for preying on an elderly woman is an absolute coward and we are doing everything we can to find him, but we need the public's help."

Ms Alsop's condition was said to be stable.