Image caption Concrete barriers have already been installed around Albert Square in recent months

Permanent anti-terror barriers are planned for Manchester city centre, a council report has revealed.

Concrete barriers and bollards could be erected around the city's busiest spots to reduce the risk of terrorists using vehicles to target the pedestrians.

Manchester City Council said it was planning to spend £264,000 on the protective measures following advice from counter-terror police.

The money will come from council car parking charges.

The report put before councillors this week recommended the installation of security measures "to protect areas of high footfall from the risk of a vehicle being used as a weapon against pedestrians".

'Bollards'

Deputy council leader Nigel Murphy said: "The city council is working closely with counter-terrorism officers as part of a national programme of investment to ensure our cities are as safe as possible, which will include measures at several locations across our city centre and will likely include bollards and street furniture."

A concrete barrier was installed around Albert Square in the wake 12 people being killed by a van at Berlin's Christmas markets in 2016.

And bollards have also been put in place outside Manchester Airport to prevent potential vehicle attacks.

The city centre also has automatic bollards in certain areas, including at the end of Market Street.