Image copyright Cheshire Police Image caption Ian Schofield was stabbed in an alleyway by a 15-year-old boy during botched cocaine deal

A teenager who stabbed a man to death during a drug deal which went wrong has been detained for 10 years.

The 15-year-old was found guilty of killing Ian Schofield in Macclesfield after a trial at Liverpool Crown Court.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had gone to buy crack cocaine before an argument broke out and Mr Schofield was stabbed in the stomach.

He was cleared of murder but found guilty of manslaughter and conspiracy to commit robbery.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said the teenager and a 28-year-old man had gone to to Devon Close to meet Mr Schofield on 6 May with the intention of buying drugs.

'Still a child'

When an argument broke out, the boy pulled a knife from his waistband and stabbed the 37-year-old victim before fleeing the scene.

Mr Schofield, known locally as "Legs", died later in hospital.

The 28-year-old man, who also cannot be named, was jailed for five years after being found guilty of conspiracy to commit robbery.

CPS senior crown prosecutor Angela Rowan said: "The teenager is still a child with his life ahead of him but he, at such a tender age, has been jailed for one of the most serious crimes.

"He has ruined his life at the same time that he took the life of another."