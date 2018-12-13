Image copyright Lynda Roughley Image caption Halliwell made £4,800 selling the stolen the devices but lost "hundreds of thousands of pounds" in lost wages and pension, the court heard

A former police officer who admitted stealing seized phones and computers during investigations, some containing indecent child images, has been jailed.

Liverpool Crown Court heard it was initially thought Steven Halliwell, 43, from Bolton, was a paedophile as he had downloaded hundreds of illegal images.

But Judge Andrew Menary QC accepted the downloads were incidental to the thefts over a five year period and he deleted images before selling the devices on.

Halliwell was jailed for 12 months.

The court heard Halliwell, of Lee Avenue, Great Lever worked in the high-tech crime unit at Greater Manchester Police and his job was to examine mobile communication devices seized during investigations.

'Someone like you'

Halliwell, who made at least £4,800 from selling the seized devices, pleaded guilty to stealing 22 electronic devices including mobile phones, iPads and MacBook Airs seized between 2011 and 2016.

Twelve items were found at his home during police searches, four had been sold to a friend of his wife and others he sold on eBay.

Halliwell also admitted four counts of making indecent images in all three categories of seriousness, involving more than 400 indecent photographs.

The judge told him: "It is very sad indeed to see someone like you in the dock... someone who has performed commendable work as a police officer.

"For purely financial reasons you took those items... intending to re-format them and supplement your income by selling them on."

The judge who described the offences as a "serious breach of trust" said he accepted he did not have an unhealthy sexual interest in children but he automatically had to order him to sign the Sex Offenders Register for seven years.

Halliwell's barrister, Michael Brady, said the images had only been created while he was deleting material from the devices.

He said it has cost him "hundreds of thousands of pounds" in lost wages and pension and had impacted on his and his wife's health but "he is the author of his own misfortune".