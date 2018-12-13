Image copyright NWAS Image caption The abuse was "absolutely uncalled for", says NWAS

Paramedics treating a critically ill patient had an abusive note left on their ambulance.

The irate writer criticised the crew for "blocking them in" during the visit in Manchester earlier.

The note saw the writer complain they would be late for work and used three expletives.

A North West Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the abuse was "absolutely uncalled for" and "our patients are our number one priority".

She added: "This note was left on an ambulance today in Manchester whilst ambulance clinicians were treating a critically ill patient.

"We hate to get in the way but the needs of our patients are our number one priority and abuse like this is absolutely uncalled for."

NWAS launched #GetBehind999 campaign last month, calling for people to pledge their support to condemn abuse against emergency services.