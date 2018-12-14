Image copyright Getty/Oldham Council Image caption Emmeline Pankhurst (left) and Annie Kenney (centre) were key campaigners

Statues of leading suffragettes Emmeline Pankhurst and Annie Kenney will be unveiled in their home towns to mark a centenary since British women first voted in a general election.

Pankhurst's statue will be unveiled in Manchester - the birthplace of the campaign - by her great-granddaughter.

Actress Maxine Peake will attend Oldham's unveiling of Kenney's statue.

Kenney was the only working class woman to hold a senior position in the Women's Social and Political Union.

Marches will be held in both places ahead of this afternoon's events.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Emmeline Pankhurst was arrested outside Buckingham Palace in 1914

Born in 1858 to a family of campaigners, Pankhurst helped found the Women's Social and Political Union in 1903 which called for the right for women to vote.

The WSPU gained notoriety for activities including protests, smashing windows, vandalism, arson and prison hunger strikes.

Its members were the first to be called suffragettes.

In 1918, the UK's Representation of the People Act gave votes to women over 30.

It was on 14 December of the same year they first exercised the right in a general election.

Pankhurst died on 14 June 1928, shortly after women were granted equal voting rights with men.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Annie Kenney chalks 'votes for women' on a pavement in 1907

Often seen as an "underestimated" suffragette, Oldham-born Annie Kenney worked in a cotton mill from the age of 10.

In 1905, she and Christabel Pankhurst - one of Emmeline's daughters - interrupted a Manchester rally to ask Winston Churchill, then MP for Oldham, and his Liberal Party colleague Sir Edward Grey if they believed women should have the right to vote.

They were thrown out and jailed. It was seen as a pivotal moment in the campaign for the vote, when the suffragettes moved towards more radical, direct protest.

Pankhurst's statue will be the first of a woman in Manchester since a sculpture of Queen Victoria was unveiled in Piccadilly Gardens in 1901.

The campaigner was selected by the public for the honour from a list of 20 inspirational Mancunian women.