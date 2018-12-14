Image copyright GMP Image caption Beryl Alsop was seriously hurt during the carjacking

A teenage boy has been arrested after a 79-year-old woman was dragged across a supermarket car park during a carjacking.

Beryl Alsop was pulled along with the vehicle after a thief grabbed her keys at Morrison's in Chadderton and drove off on Tuesday.

She remains in hospital with serious head injuries, police said.

The car was later involved in a crash. The boy has been arrested on suspicion of robbery and dangerous driving.

Image copyright Google Image caption The robbery happened at a Morrisons car park in Chadderton, Oldham

Officers said they spotted the car being driven on Park Road in Oldham at about 22:20 GMT on Thursday and signalled for the driver to pull over.

A pursuit followed and the car crashed with a stationary vehicle before eventually stopping on Neild Street in the town.

Four people in the car ran off and the force helicopter was called in to assist in the search for them.

A 17-year-old boy was later arrested and remains in custody for questioning.

Det Sgt Alex Wilkinson said: "We have been following numerous lines of inquiry since Beryl's car was stolen and thankfully we have now been able to recover her car.

"Since this incident happened we have had an overwhelming response from the public and I want to urge people to please continue to come forward with information."