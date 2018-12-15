Image copyright Google Image caption The victim was found on Maple Crescent

A man has been arrested after the body of a woman was found at a house, Greater Manchester Police has said.

Officers were called at 10:00 GMT after she was found unresponsive at the property on Maple Crescent in Leigh, Wigan.

Paramedics administered CPR but the woman, believed to be in her 20s, was later pronounced dead.

A 22-year-old man has been detained on suspicion of murder and remains in custody for questioning.

Supt Paul Walker said: "We are doing our best to support the family of the woman and our thoughts are with them at this incredibly difficult time."