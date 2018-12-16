Leigh inquiry: Man released after woman found dead
- 16 December 2018
A man who was arrested following a woman's death has been released after Greater Manchester Police said they no longer believed it was suspicious.
Officers were called on Saturday after she was found unresponsive at a house on Maple Crescent in Leigh, Wigan.
The woman, believed to be in her 20s, was later pronounced dead at the scene.
A man was held on suspicion of murder but released under investigation after a post-mortem test "proved there were no suspicious circumstances", GMP said.