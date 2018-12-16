Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was found dead on Maple Crescent

A man who was arrested following a woman's death has been released after Greater Manchester Police said they no longer believed it was suspicious.

Officers were called on Saturday after she was found unresponsive at a house on Maple Crescent in Leigh, Wigan.

The woman, believed to be in her 20s, was later pronounced dead at the scene.

A man was held on suspicion of murder but released under investigation after a post-mortem test "proved there were no suspicious circumstances", GMP said.