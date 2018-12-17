Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Manchester club bouncer fight "left man with brain bleed"

Police investigating an attack on an 18-year-old rugby league player outside Manchester's Factory 251 nightclub have made three more arrests.

St Helens academy player Joe Sharratt suffered a serious head injury outside the nightclub on 2 December.

Two men, aged 23 and 29, were arrested on Monday following the arrest of a 21-year-old man on Saturday.

Four men were arrested on Friday. All seven are being questioned on suspicion of assault and violent disorder.

The two men arrested on Monday are being questioned in custody. The other five men have been bailed pending further enquiries.

A 48-year-old woman has also been interviewed under caution, Greater Manchester Police said.

Det Insp Geoffrey Machent, of City of Manchester division, said: "We are progressing with our investigation and are continuing to follow several lines of enquiry to ensure that those responsible for this horrendous incident are brought to justice.

"We have now interviewed a total of eight people as part of our enquiries and are continuing to review CCTV footage and witness statements."

He added: "I would continue to urge anyone that witnessed this disturbing assault to get in touch as soon as possible, even the smallest piece of information could really assist with our enquiries."

Image copyright Google Image caption The Factory 251 nightclub is housed in the former headquarters of Factory Records

Police said Mr Sharratt had suffered a bleed on the brain but was now recovering at home.

The fight happened outside the Princess Street club, which was once the headquarters of the Factory Records label that represented Joy Division, New Order and Happy Mondays.

Video footage recorded at about 03:20 GMT shows Mr Sharratt falling to the ground.

The teenager, who had played for Lancashire Academy against Australian Schoolboys hours earlier, was taken to hospital but has since been discharged.

Mr Sharratt's parents, Jane and Brian, have previously told the BBC that their son is a "lovely lad", while a St Helens spokesman has described him as being of "impeccable character".

The nightclub's licence was suspended at the request of police.