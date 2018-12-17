Image copyright BTP Image caption Shuttleworth was spotted in hospital by his victim

A woman punched in the face in the mosh pit at a gig in Manchester spotted her attacker later that night while they were both being treated in hospital.

The 33-year-old victim was hit by Charlie Shuttleworth, 19, at the Royal Blood concert on 17 November 2017.

She saw Shuttleworth having his hand examined when she was in A&E being treated for a deep cut above her eye.

He admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm at Manchester Crown Court and was jailed for 14 months.

British Transport Police (BTP) said the woman was "left covered in blood" after Shuttleworth, of Sower Carr Lane, Poulton-le-Fylde, punched her in the face several times during the gig at Manchester Arena.

He was arrested at his hotel in Manchester that evening.

'Very drunk'

Det Con Richard King, of BTP, said: "This was an horrific and completely unprovoked attack on an innocent young woman who was simply enjoying a music concert only for Shuttleworth to violently attack her.

"Shuttleworth claims his actions were down to the amount of alcohol he had consumed that night - this is a stark reminder that we should all know our limits when drinking - those extra drinks have cost him seven months behind bars and a criminal record."

BTP said Shuttleworth had never met the woman before the gig and they had "no previous interaction" on the night.

Shuttleworth told police he was very drunk and had had his shirt ripped in the mosh pit, so had turned around and punched the person directly behind him.