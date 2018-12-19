Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Manchester club bouncer fight "left man with brain bleed"

A nightclub which had its licence suspended by a council after a rugby league player was attacked outside its doors is to appeal the decision.

Door staff at Manchester's Factory 251 were sacked after St Helens academy player Joe Sharratt, 18, suffered a bleed on the brain on 2 December.

The venue's licence was suspended on 5 December, pending a full review.

The club's legal team previously said it would not challenge the ruling, but have entered an appeal application.

The appeal will be heard by Manchester City Council on Thursday.

The council's decision to temporarily strip the Princess Street club of its licence came after footage of the attack on Mr Sharratt emerged.

It showed the 18-year-old, who was knocked unconscious, lying on the floor and his friend Leon Cooper, also 18, being repeatedly punched.

Seven people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Image copyright St Helens RFC Image caption Joe Sharratt was seriously injured in the attack

The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the licence suspension was not initially challenged by Factory bosses, whose solicitor agreed it was important the club stayed closed while a full investigation is carried out and reviewed on 28 December.

Councillor Pat Karney, lead member for the city centre, said he was "completely surprised by this about turn".

"It seems to me that the running of the club had many shortcomings, not just the security staff outside," he added.

The club has been contacted for comment.