Image copyright Crime Prosecution Service Image caption Robert Devereux posed as "a fit and young environmentalist" on dating sites

A "cunning con artist" who groomed women using fake online dating personas has been jailed for rape.

Robert Devereux, 50, plotted elaborate schemes including telling one woman she must have sex with his terminally ill friend 'Rob'.

Devereux also blindfolded a woman to dupe her into having sex with him, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

He was jailed for 17 years after being found guilty of seven counts of rape and blackmail at Chester Crown Court.

Devereux, of Roseway in Macclesfield, was also convicted of sexual assault, false imprisonment and fraud.

Blindfold

The CPS said he lured one woman with the fictional persona of a "fit and young environmentalist" called "Dean" on dating site Plenty of Fish, grooming her for months and earning her trust.

After convincing her to send intimate pictures of herself, he carried out an elaborate deception whereby he said in order to meet "Dean" she must first have sex with his terminally ill friend "Rob".

The victim came to Devereux's house and at first agreed to have sex with "Rob", who was in fact Devereux. However, she later refused, so Devereux raped her, the CPS said.

He then threatened the woman with posting the pictures online and blackmailed her into having sex with him over a period of months.

He was convicted of sexually assaulting and the false imprisonment of another woman who also became besotted with one of his fake characters.

She was told to wear a blindfold when she arrived at the home of Devereux, but when she realised the deception, she fought him off.

'Deeply cunning'

In personal statements the victims gave in court they they spoke of the shame and humiliation they felt, and said they would never have consented to relations with him if they had known the truth.

CPS prosecutor Martin McRobb said Devereux was a "cruel and calculating sexual offender" who "used his hold" over vulnerable women and "exploited their infatuation with the fictional persona" so he could "satisfy his perverted fantasies".

The effects on his victims "are life-long and catastrophic", he said.

Judge Patrick Thompson told him: "It's clear in my mind that you are a manipulative, deceitful sexual predator.

"You are a deeply cunning, accomplished con artist."

The judge also praised the "enormous courage" shown by his victims in coming forward.