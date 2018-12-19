Image copyright Google Image caption Part of Fitzwarren Street in Salford was cordoned off as part of the investigation

A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a disturbance in Manchester.

Police were called to an incident in the Moss Side area of the city at about 22:05 GMT on Tuesday.

A man in his 30s was later found with "injuries all over his body" in Fitzwarren Street, Salford, an ambulance service spokeswoman said.

Police said they were unable to explain further "due to the nature of the offence and potential vulnerabilities".

Part of Fitzwarren Street remains cordoned off and a Greater Manchester Police spokeswoman said the investigation was at an early stage.