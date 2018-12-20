Image copyright Roger gittins Image caption Peat has been extracted at Lindow Moss since the 1950s

An ancient Cheshire peat bog is to be restored to wetland after plans to build 14 homes next to the site were approved.

Environmental groups claimed years of peat extraction had caused "ongoing biodiversity loss" at Lindow Moss.

But Croghan Peat said it would only restore the site, near Wilmslow, if it won permission to build the homes.

The firm was accused of "blackmail", but a spokesman said the houses were needed to finance the restoration.

The bog made headlines in 1984 when the remains of an Iron Age man were found immaculately preserved in the peat.

Nicknamed Lindow Man, the 2,000-year-old body was of huge archaeological significance and was later transferred to the British Museum.

The site is also home to protected species of toad, lizard and water vole.

Image copyright Manchester museum Image caption The body of Lindow Man was discovered at the site in 1984

Wilmslow councillor Toni Fox voted against the housing plan, which would see the end of peat extraction at the site.

She told the planning committee it "amounted to little more than blackmail".

However, Cheshire East Council approved two separate proposals to restore the land and build the homes on neighbouring green belt land to the south.

The proposals were also supported by environmental groups, who said they would result in "a positive outcome for nature".

Environmental campaigners Transition Wilmslow said the cessation of peat extraction and restoration of the site amounted to "very special circumstances" which justified building the homes on green belt land.