A nightclub which had its licence suspended after a rugby player was attacked outside its doors has abandoned a bid to appeal against the decision.

Door staff at Manchester's Factory 251 were sacked after St Helens academy player Joe Sharratt, 18, was assaulted.

The city council said an appeal hearing to discuss the club's temporary licence suspension had been cancelled.

A full review of venue's future will be held on 28 December.

No reason was given for Factory 251's apparent change of heart, and the club has been approached for a comment.

The council's decision to suspend the club's licence came after footage emerged of the 2 December attack on Mr Sharratt, who was left with a bleed on the brain.

He was knocked unconscious and lay on the floor as his friend, Leon Cooper, also 18, was repeatedly punched.

Seven people have been arrested in connection with the incident and were later bailed pending further inquiries.