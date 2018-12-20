Image copyright GMP Image caption Mohamed Jama, 20, stabbed a man to death after an argument

A man who stabbed a passer-by to death in a street has had his sentence increased by four years after appeal judges ruled it was too lenient.

Mohamed Jama, from Oldham, was originally sentenced to 18 years in October after being found guilty of murdering Mohammed Hassan in March.

The 20-year-old was said to have "run off laughing" after killing Mr Hassan.

His life term was lengthened after the case was referred to London's Court of Appeal by the Attorney General.

The Attorney General's office said Jama brandished a knife and threatened members of the public as he, Musa Jama and Sadik Djama headed into Glodwick to avenge an attack on Musa Jama.

Fight escalated

On the way, an argument broke out with Mr Hassan, who was walking past, and the group began punching and kicking him.

The fight escalated and Jama stabbed the victim in the chest, killing him before "the three men ran off, laughing", the Attorney General's office said.

After the hearing, Solicitor General Robert Buckland QC said: "The original sentence failed to take proper account of the seriousness of the offence and the harm that can be caused when such weapons are carried."

Sadik Djama and Musa Jama, were both acquitted of murder but received lower sentences for drugs offences and possession of a bladed weapon respectively.