Image copyright GMP Image caption Tyrone Patrick stabbed Mike Grimshaw in the neck outside his home in Sale

A man who stabbed a father to death outside his own home has been jailed for life.

Tyrone Patrick, 33, stabbed Mike Grimshaw, 34, in the neck in Royton Avenue in Sale on 20 July 2017.

Police said Patrick had been "bothering a man in the street" and Mr Grimshaw had a "verbal altercation" with him before the "incomprehensible" attack.

Patrick, of Haydock Close, Stretford, was jailed for a minimum of 28 years at Manchester Crown Court, Crown Square.

Image copyright GMP Image caption Mike Grimshaw was known as 'Grimmy' to his friends

Mr Grimshaw collapsed outside his home and was later pronounced dead at hospital.

Patrick fled the scene and was arrested at a house in Timperley weeks later following a manhunt, Greater Manchester Police said.

Senior investigating officer Bob Tonge said it was "an absolutely needless crime which has stripped a young girl of her father and left his family heartbroken."

Mr Grimshaw's family said he died in "completely unnecessary circumstances" but now that "justice has been served" they can "try to repair our heartache".