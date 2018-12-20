Image copyright Google Image caption The victim was dumped in Fitzwarren Street with serious injuries

Two men have been arrested over a "vicious" kidnap of a man from outside his home by five masked who attacked him and dumped him six miles away.

Police said the victim, in his 30s, was forced into a car in Fallowfield, Manchester, before being taken to Moss Side and attacked on Tuesday evening.

He was bundled into a second car and dumped in Fitzwarren Street, Pendleton, at about 00:30 GMT.

Police said two men, aged 34 and 30, are being held on suspicion of kidnap.

'Harrowing ordeal'

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said five masked men forced the victim into what is believed to be a Volkswagen car in Elsmore Road, Fallowfield.

The victim was then removed from the first car in Maine Road, Moss Side, a short time later before being seriously assaulted in the street and forced into a second car which witnesses have described as a Volkswagen Golf or Passat.

The force said the victim was found with "injuries all over his body" in Fitzwarren Street and taken to hospital where he remains.

Supt Dave Pester of GMP said: "Although we now have two men in custody, I would like to stress this investigation is very much ongoing and finding those responsible for this incident remains our top priority."

While he said it will cause concern in the community, he said detectives were doing everything possibly "to establish why this man was subjected to such a harrowing ordeal".

He said it was being treated as a "targeted attack" and appealed for witnesses.