Image copyright Google Image caption The man was found injured on High Street

A man who collapsed after being attacked in Greater Manchester has died.

Officers were called at about 23:30 GMT after the man suffered head injuries on High Street in Uppermill.

The man, believed to be in his 30s, was taken to hospital but died later.

Two men, both aged 24, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody for questioning. Police are appealing for witnesses to contact them.

Det Ch Insp Liz Hopkinson said: "This is an incredibly sad incident, which has resulted in the death of a man, only a few days before Christmas."