Uppermill death: Men charged with Daniel Hogan murder
- 23 December 2018
Two men have been charged with murder after the death of a man who was found collapsed in Greater Manchester.
Officers were called at about 23:30 GMT on Friday after Daniel Hogan, 34, was found with head injuries in High Street, Uppermill.
Police said he had recently moved to nearby Saddleworth after living in Rochdale.
Two men, both aged 24, are due to appear at Manchester Magistrates Court on Monday.