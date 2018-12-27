Manchester

Man, 70, dies after being hit by car in Manchester

  • 27 December 2018
A 70-year-old man has died in hospital after being hit by a car in Manchester.

Officers were called to reports a man had been struck by a white Mini in Oxford Road in the city centre shortly before 22:30 GMT on Wednesday.

The man died a short time later as a result of his injuries, Greater Manchester Police said.

Sgt Darren Hancock said the man's family had been informed. He appealed for witnesses and anybody with dashcam footage to contact police.

