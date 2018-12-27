Casino chips worth £60k stolen in Salford raid
- 27 December 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Gambling chips worth about £60,000 were snatched from a casino during a Christmas Day burglary.
The raid happened at Genting Casino in Cromwell Road, Salford, shortly before 23:30 GMT, Greater Manchester Police said.
Genting Casino said the chips had been taken out of circulation so could not be redeemed for cash.
Police said no arrests had been made and inquiries were continuing.