Image copyright Google Image caption The burglary was reported to police on Christmas Day

Gambling chips worth about £60,000 were snatched from a casino during a Christmas Day burglary.

The raid happened at Genting Casino in Cromwell Road, Salford, shortly before 23:30 GMT, Greater Manchester Police said.

Genting Casino said the chips had been taken out of circulation so could not be redeemed for cash.

Police said no arrests had been made and inquiries were continuing.