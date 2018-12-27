A children's doctor who lied to the Child Support Agency to avoid paying maintenance has been struck off.

Dr Collen Nkomo, from Greater Manchester, was ruled unfit to practise by a tribunal because of fraud and drink-driving convictions.

The Medical Practitioners Tribunal in Manchester found that Dr Nkomo's misconduct was "fundamentally incompatible" with being a doctor.

He worked as a locum GP and at Alder Hey Children's Hospital, Liverpool.

The tribunal was told that Dr Nkomo was given a 20-month suspended jail term after admitting fraud in Manchester in 2017.

Drink-driving

He admitted withholding details about his finances from the Child Support Agency to avoid paying £40,800 over two years and seven months to his former partner.

The tribunal also heard that in 2015 he admitted drink-driving, driving without a licence and failing to co-operate with a preliminary breath test.

Dr Nkomo, who lived in Altrincham, did not notify the GMC of any of his criminal convictions.

The Zimbabwe-born doctor, who qualified in 2002, had worked in the UK since 2013.

The tribunal said that Dr Nkomo's "clear expressions of remorse and apology" were genuine.