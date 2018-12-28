Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Grimsby striker Charles Vernam was struck by an opposition fan

A football fan who slapped a player in the face during a game has been banned from attending matches for three years.

Bury FC fan Stefan Camps struck Grimsby Town striker Charles Vernam at Gigg Lane on 8 September during a League Two clash.

Camps, 30, was handed the ban at Manchester Magistrates' Court after pleading guilty to assault.

The court heard Camps, of Cuckoo Lane, Bury, struck Vernam when he slid off the pitch after making a tackle.

After the incident Camps casually strolled back to his seat in the South Stand, the court was told.

But the slap was followed up by Greater Manchester Police after referee Anthony Backhouse included it in his match report .

No place for violence

Camps was given a 13-month community order, with a curfew requirement, and has also been banned for life by Bury FC from attending home games.

PC Rob Smith, GMP's liaison officer for Bury FC, said: "Violence has no place at football matches and anyone found committing such offences will be dealt with appropriately.

"Whilst we appreciate that football can evoke passion and emotion from fans watching a game, it does not give you an excuse to behave irrationally and assault another person.

"Stefan Camps is a grown man and is ultimately responsible for his own actions.

"Those actions now mean that he can't go and watch his team, or any other side, in person in the UK for the next three years."