Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on Trafford Park Road on 21 December

A man has died a week after a collision with a fuel tanker.

The 42-year-old man was being treated in hospital following the crash on Trafford Park Road at about 06:00 GMT on 21 December.

The driver of the fuel tanker remained at the scene to speak with officers and no arrests have been made, Greater Manchester Police said.

The force said the motorist, who was driving a blue Vauxhall Meriva, died on Friday.

A spokesperson for the police has asked for any witnesses to the collision to contact them.