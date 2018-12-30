Image copyright Google Image caption William Livesley was attacked on Bickershaw Lane

A 21-year-old man has died in a "horrendous attack" outside a house.

William Livesley was rushed to hospital following the assault on Bickershaw Lane in Abram, Wigan, on Friday night.

Mr Livesley, from Platt Bridge, died from his injuries on Saturday, Greater Manchester Police said. Post-mortem tests are due to take place later.

A 57-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit attempted murder remains in custody for questioning, the force said.

A 38-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder has since been released with no further action.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.

Det Ch Insp Stuart Wilkinson said: "Tragically, a young man has lost his life as a result of this incident and we are doing all we can to support his family at this unimaginably difficult time.

"I would continue to ask anyone who witnessed this horrendous attack or anyone with information to get in touch at the earliest opportunity."