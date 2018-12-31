Image copyright Google Image caption The stabbings happened in Oldham Road, police said

Two men are in a serious condition in hospital after a double stabbing in Manchester.

Greater Manchester Police said the men, both in their 20s, were attacked at about 19.10 GMT on Sunday in Oldham Road, Ancoats.

The victims sustained "serious" injuries but are in a stable condition, police said. Oldham Road was closed as investigations took place.

No arrests have been made. Police are appealing for witnesses.