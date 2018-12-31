Image caption A man has been arrested and officers remain at the scene

Three people - including a police officer - have been stabbed by a man wielding a knife at Manchester Victoria railway station.

A man and woman were taken to hospital with knife injuries after the attack at about 20:50 GMT, British Transport Police (BTP) said. Their conditions are not known.

It said one of its officers suffered a stab wound to the shoulder.

A man has been arrested and officers remain at the scene.

BBC 5 live producer Sam Clack, who had been at the station at the time, tweeted he had been "very close to the most terrifying thing".

He said he saw a man stabbed on a tram platform at the station, which is next to Manchester Arena, "feet from me".

'Blood-curdling scream'

He added he was "close to jumping on the tracks as (the) attacker had long kitchen knife. Totally shaken."

Mr Clack said he first "heard this most blood-curdling scream and looked down the platform".

"It looked like they were having a fight, but the woman was screaming in this blood-curdling way. I saw police in high-vis come towards him. He came towards me.

"I looked down and saw he had a kitchen knife with a black handle with a good, 12in blade. It was just fear, pure fear."

Mr Clack said he saw the attacked man - who he described as in his 60s - and the woman, who had been with him, "walk out of the station" with emergency crews.

He said police used pepper spray and a Taser on the detained man, who he said was "resisting arrest".

He said he saw "six or seven" officers on top of the man, who he described as "very skittish".

City councillor Pat Karney tweeted that Greater Manchester Police had given clearance for the fireworks display at midnight in Albert Square to go ahead.

He added security would be increased.

Manchester Metrolink said no trams would be calling at the station "at this time".

Skip Twitter post by @MCRMetrolink Due to a Police incident at Victoria Station we are unable to operate any trams through at this time. We apologise for this, please check the website for updates https://t.co/IaCKtpmVEE — Manchester Metrolink (@MCRMetrolink) December 31, 2018 Report

National Rail Enquiries said there would be no arrivals or departures at Victoria station "in the next two hours".