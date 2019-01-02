Image copyright Google Image caption The three victims were injured near the city's Co-op headquarters

A teenage boy and two men were stabbed in Manchester city centre on New Year's Day.

The three victims, one thought to be aged 15, were taken to hospital after police received reports of men threatening to use a gun in Dantzic Street, Collyhurst, at about 19:00 GMT.

Their injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

Firearms officers attended but no firearms were recovered, Greater Manchester Police said.

No arrests have been made and the force said an investigation was continuing.

The disturbance was not thought to be terror-related and was not being linked to stabbings at nearby Victoria railway station.