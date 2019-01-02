Stockport church rape: Man detained over Christmas Eve assault
- 2 January 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been detained under the Mental Health Act over the rape of a woman outside a church.
The woman, who is in her 30s, was attacked near St Mary's on Churchgate, Stockport on 24 December, police said.
The 44-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of rape, has been detained under investigation, a Greater Manchester Police spokesman added.
A second man, who was also held on suspicion of rape, has been released under investigation.