A man has been detained under the Mental Health Act over the rape of a woman outside a church.

The woman, who is in her 30s, was attacked near St Mary's on Churchgate, Stockport on 24 December, police said.

The 44-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of rape, has been detained under investigation, a Greater Manchester Police spokesman added.

A second man, who was also held on suspicion of rape, has been released under investigation.