Billy Livesley death: Murder arrest of 31-year-old man
A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a young man in an "horrendous attack", police said.
Billy Livesley, 21, died in hospital on 29 December after being assaulted on Bickershaw Lane in Abram, Wigan.
A post-mortem examination revealed he died from a "significant" head injury.
Mr Livesley's mother, Sylvia, described her son as "one in a million", saying his death had "destroyed me and our entire family".
He was taken to hospital in a critical condition after being attacked outside a house and died the next day.
Det Ch Insp Stuart Wilkinson, of Greater Manchester Police said the investigation was moving "at a fast pace."
"We have made significant strides during this time, which has resulted in five warrants being executed this morning along with the arrest of a man on suspicion of murder."
In an tribute, Mr Livesley's mother said her son, from Platt Bridge, was "idolised" by his younger relatives.
She added: "We will always love him and he will always be my baby."