Image copyright Family handout Image caption Billy Livesley's mother said he would "always be my baby"

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a young man in an "horrendous attack", police said.

Billy Livesley, 21, died in hospital on 29 December after being assaulted on Bickershaw Lane in Abram, Wigan.

A post-mortem examination revealed he died from a "significant" head injury.

Mr Livesley's mother, Sylvia, described her son as "one in a million", saying his death had "destroyed me and our entire family".

Image copyright Google Image caption William Livesley was attacked on Bickershaw Lane

He was taken to hospital in a critical condition after being attacked outside a house and died the next day.

Det Ch Insp Stuart Wilkinson, of Greater Manchester Police said the investigation was moving "at a fast pace."

"We have made significant strides during this time, which has resulted in five warrants being executed this morning along with the arrest of a man on suspicion of murder."

In an tribute, Mr Livesley's mother said her son, from Platt Bridge, was "idolised" by his younger relatives.

She added: "We will always love him and he will always be my baby."