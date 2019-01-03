Pedestrian, 76, dies after being hit by car in Stockport
- 3 January 2019
A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car in Stockport.
The 76-year-old man was struck by a silver Ford Focus in Hall Street shortly before 20:15 GMT on Wednesday and later died in hospital.
A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, drug driving and drink driving.
Appealing for information, Greater Manchester Police said the man remained in custody and was being questioned.