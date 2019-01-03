Image copyright Google Image caption Graham Liddle was found injured at a property on Egerton Drive in Sale

A man who died in hospital after being assaulted on Christmas Day has been named.

Graham Liddle, 79, was found with several injuries at a property on Egerton Drive in Sale, Greater Manchester, shortly before 21:50 GMT.

He died in hospital three days later. A post-mortem examination confirmed his injuries contributed to his death.

Two men, aged 44 and 66, who were arrested on suspicion of murder have since been released on bail.

Det Ch Insp Amber Waywell, of Greater Manchester Police, said the murder investigation was ongoing and appealed for information.

"We believe Graham was assaulted around 21:20," she added. "We are keen for people to get in touch [who] might have seen or heard anything suspicious."