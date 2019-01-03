Image copyright Family handout Image caption Billy Livesley suffered a 'significant' head injury on 28 December and died the following day

A 31-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Billy Livesley, who suffered a fatal head injury in Wigan on 28 December.

Peter Connor of Hollands Road, Hindley, is due to appear before Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on Friday.

Mr Livesley, 21, of Platt Bridge, was taken to hospital after being injured on Bickershaw Lane in Abram and died the following day.

Mr Livesley's mother, Sylvia, described her son as "one in a million".